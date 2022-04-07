Lucknow register their 3rd consecutive win as Delhi slump to yet another defeat

Ravi Bishnoi produced a terrific spell (4-0-22-2) which was beautifully complemented by a cracking 52-ball 80 from Quinton de Kock as Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. At the innings break, it seemed like DC were about 10-15 runs short and that seemed evident right through this run chase.

LSG were always on top due to the lack of scoreboard pressure and it actually was a brilliant couple of overs from Mustafizur (17th over) and Shardul (18th over) that actually brought the game alive. DC probably missed a trick by not starting with Nortje. With a low score on the board they needed to strike upfront and starting with Lalit probably played in LSG's hands allowing its openers to settle.