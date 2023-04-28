Lucknow Super Giants Beat Punjab Kings By 56 Runs Clinch Second Spot

Lucknow Super Giants returned to winning ways as they registered their 5th win of the season by defeating Punjab by 56 runs. Chasing 258, PBKS were bundled out for 201. In the first innings, it was a pure carnage from the LSG batters as the side posted 257 for 5 in 20 overs, second-highest total in IPL history.

Marcus Stoinis top scored with 72 runs off 40 balls while Kyle Mayers hit 54 off 24. Nicholas Pooran scored 45 off 19 and Ayush Badoni hit 43 off 24. Kagiso Rabada picked two wickets but leaked 52 runs in his four overs. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan had won the toss and opted to bowl first.