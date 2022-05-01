Lucknow Super Giants opt to bat, aim to seal playoff spot

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to bat against Delhi Capitals. Lucknow Super Giants come into this match on the back of two successive wins - both while batting first. Four wins, four losses and Delhi Capitals are yet to win two in a row this season.

The positives include the form of their openers, Kuldeep Yadav and the recent hitting displays of Rovman Powell which are all crucial cogs in DC's make-up. Their biggest worry though would be the form of their pacers, and especially the likes of Shardul Thakur, who is yet to mark his presence in the tournament. KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants have made rapid strides on the back of some outstanding individual performances, particularly in the batting, covering up for those not up to the mark as yet.

