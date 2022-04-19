Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl, against unpredictable Royal Challengers Bangalore

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Lucknow enter this game with their batters in better form than RCB. The top order has been blowing a bit hot and cold for Faf and Co. but the middle-order has been bailing them out.



Both are sitting with 8 points in the points table and there is nothing much to separate them. Lucknow have won all their matches played at DY Patil Sports Academy so far while Bangalore have lost two matches so that gives Lucknow a slight edge on conditions. Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore became the second and third teams respectively to get to eight points on the standings. And their respective journeys in this IPL have been similar too. Both started with a loss, both registered a hat-trick of victories and then lost the subsequent game. Now, ahead of the clash at the DY Patil Stadium, both teams have the confidence of another victory