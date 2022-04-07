Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl first, Warner to make his debut for Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opted to bowl first, the KL Rahul led side have dropped Manish Pandey for the all important clash against Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, David Warner will be playing his first game for Capitals. Warner will add great value to Capitals side.

With two new teams this season, the league stages of the IPL have become a bigger marathon than it was before. It means that there is that extra bit of time to catch up in case you have a slippery start. However, what's also true is that the competition gets that much more stronger for the top-four spots with new contenders in the mix.