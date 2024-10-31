Lucknow Super Giants part ways with KL Rahul

New Delhi [India], October 31 : In a significant development ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auction, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have announced their player retentions, confirming the release of former captain KL Rahul. The franchise has opted to retain Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan, thus ending a three-year association with Rahul.

In a video message aired on Star Sports, Sanjiv Goenka discussed the rationale behind the retentions, highlighting that keeping Nicholas Pooran was an obvious choice, reflecting the franchise's commitment to maintaining a strong core.

"Our first retention, which was an automatic choice, happened in less than two minutes. That was Nicholas Pooran. We have two capped retentions: Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav, and two uncapped retentions: Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni. It was a process involving Zaheer Khan, Justin Langer, and the analyst," Goenka said in the video.

He added, "The mindset was simple: to go with players who have a winning mentality, who prioritise the team over personal goals. We wanted to retain as much of the core as we could."

Goenka also noted, "We've retained three bowlers from previous seasons, all Indians. Pooran was an obvious choice for everyone. Ayush has done well for us at No.6 or No.7."

KL Rahul's stint with LSG saw him play 14 matches in the IPL 2024 season, where he scored 520 runs at an average of 37.14. However, his strike rate of 136.13 faced considerable criticism, with many arguing that his approach often hampered the team's overall performance. Over his three seasons with LSG, Rahul participated in 38 matches, amassing over 1,200 runs, though his style remained a topic of debate.

As Rahul enters the mega auction, it remains to be seen which franchise will secure his services. His departure from LSG opens a new chapter for both the player and the team. LSG's retained roster, featuring Pooran, Bishnoi, Badoni, Mohsin, and Mayank, signals a focus on youth and potential, setting the stage for a competitive squad in IPL 2025.

This strategic shift aims to address previous shortcomings, positioning LSG to make impactful additions during the auction. With a blend of retained talent and potential new recruits, the team is looking to enhance its performance and strengthen its league standing.

The upcoming IPL season is expected to be an exciting one, with high-profile players entering the auction pool. Rahul's availability will undoubtedly attract interest from franchises seeking to reinforce their batting line-up. As teams finalise their strategies, retention decisions will be pivotal in shaping the competition's dynamics.

LSG's retention of key players and the release of KL Rahul mark a substantial reshuffle. With a focus on retaining top performers and moving on from their former captain, the franchise is set for a strategic overhaul aimed at improved results in IPL 2025.

