Lucknow Super Giants to Release KL Rahul After IPL 2024: Reports

KL Rahul's future as LSG skipper is uncertain for the remaining two games after the team received a drubbing at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Speculations are rife that the LSG skipper, who was roped in before the auction in 2022 for a record Rs 17 crore, is unlikely to be retained before the mega auctions in 2025. However, there is speculation that the skipper might step down on his own and concentrate on batting during the next two games.

There is a five-day gap before the next game against DC.""As of now, no decision has been taken but it is understood that if Rahul plans to just concentrate on his batting for the remaining two games, the management won't mind," an IPL source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The India star has scored 460 runs in 12 games and could again cross the 500-run mark for the season but it is his strike-rate of 136.09 which is the problem. LSG are still mathematically in contention as they can reach 16 points by winning their remaining two games -- vs Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on May 14 and vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on May 17.However, it will be very difficult to massively improve upon the net run-rate (-0.760).