Lucknow vs Gujarat, IPL 2024: Super Giants Opt to Bat Against Gujarat

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans. LSG, who are placed fourth with two wins out of three games, would like to keep the momentum going. The point of focus will once again be LSG’s Mayank Yadav who has stunned one and all with his seething pace.

GT suffered a shock defeat against Punjab Kings in their previous fixture and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. Shubman Gill became GT's skipper after Hardik Pandya's stunning return to Mumbai Indians, but it has been a mixed bag of results for them. In four matches, they have won twice and lost the same number of games.