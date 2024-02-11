"Lucky to have him": Marsh hails Maxwell following Australia's win over West Indies in 2nd T20I

Adelaide [Australia], February 11 : Following Australia's 34-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I in Adelaide on Sunday, Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh said that they are lucky to have Glenn Maxwell in their squad.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Marsh said that it was a "great" game against the Caribbeans in the second T20I match.

He also praised his side and said that they have performed well in the T20I format "over the last six months."

"I thought it was a great game; I thought 220 was par, so I needed every bit of that 240. (Maxwell) has always done it; he's unbelievable. We are incredibly lucky to have Maxwell. I think we've played some really good T20 cricket over the last six months. I thought there were key moments in the inning we won. They bat down to ten and are a formidable team," Marsh said.

Recapping the second T20I match between Australia and West Indies, Maxwell's unbeaten 120 off 55 deliveries and a clinical spell from bowlers helped the Baggy Greens inflict a 34-run defeat over the Caribbean side and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

While chasing a target of 242, West Indies suffered early blows, with Brandon King (5), Nicholas Pooran (18), Shai Hope (0) and Johnson Charles (24) losing their wickets inside the powerplay. The West Indies were reduced to 63/5 after Spencer Johnson sent Sherfane Rutherford back to the pavilion for a two-ball duck.

But Marcus Stoinis brought in his experience and soon put an end to the promising-looking partnership. He ended Russell's quick-fire knock of 37 off 16 deliveries and after this, Australia's victory was only a matter of time.

