"Lucky to have you as our son": Sachin Tendulkar wishes son Arjun on his birthday

New Delhi [India], September 24 : Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media on Wednesday to wish his son, Arjun Tendulkar, on his 26th birthday.

In a warm message, the batting great expressed pride in his son's journey so far.

"We are lucky to have you as our son. To watch you grow into the amazing human being that you are has been a joy. We are so proud of you. Happy birthday, @arjuntendulkar24!! May God bless you always," Sachin said on Instagram.

Arjun plays domestic cricket for Goa. Recently, Arjun dismissed Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid during the K Thimmapaiah Memorial Tournament match at Alur.

Goa Cricket Association was bundled out for 338 runs as their skipper Darshan Missal won the toss and elected to bat first at the Platinum Oval stadium. Lalit Yadav was the top-scorer with a brilliant 113, followed by Abhinav Taneja, who made 88. Batting at number nine, cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, made nine runs.

In response, the KSCA XI collapsed to 94/5 from a solid position of 53/1. It was Arjun who claimed three of these five wickets and removed Samit for nine runs.

However, Lochan Gowda emerged as a saviour for the Karnataka side and added 93 for the sixth-wicket with wicketkeeper-batter Kruthik Sharma (95). KSCA XI made 276 runs in reply. Arjun ended with figures of 3/54, as per Wisden.

In the third innings, Goa was 45/2, with Manthan Khutkar (18) and Ishaan Gadekar (3) at the crease.

Notably, Sachin had also dismissed Samit's father, legendary Rahul Dravid, during the 2003/4 edition of the NKP Salve Challengers Trophy. The tournament served as an audition to feature in India's ODI side. Sachin, while representing India A in the final, removed India B's Rahul.

Sachin top-scored for his side with a 95-ball 88, while S Sriram scored a brisk 55-ball 70. Rohan Gavaskar, the son of legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, made 45-ball 49 as India A posted 314/6.

In response, India B collapsed to 58/3, before Rahul (27 in 34 balls) and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh (47 in 51 balls) added 65 for the fourth wicket. However, Sachin broke the partnership, cleaning up Rahul's stumps. India B was bundled out for 215 as Ramesh Powar picked up 3/29.

