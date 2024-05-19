Lyon outclasses Stokes during Ashes reunion in County Championship

Lancashire [UK], May 19 : In the latest edition of the Ashes rivalry which unfolded in the ongoing County Championship, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon trumped over England captain Ben Stokes.

Lyon who is featuring for Lancashire got the better of Durham's Ben Stokes on day two of the Vitality County Championship Division One fixture.

In the first innings, Stokes struggled to steer his innings with Lancashire bowlers sticking to their line and length. Stokes put two runs in his kitty in 16 deliveries, before Lyon lured him to force out an outside edge to end his stay on the crease.

This marked the 10th occasion of the Australian prevailing over the English captain in the red ball format. A battle that lasted between the two for eight balls was enough for fans to tune in to watch the gripping clash.

Lyon made Stokes falter in his impeccable footwork and forced out an edge from the English batter which was taken sharply by Tom Bruce at the second slip.

Lyon shined with 4/59, but Tom Aspinwall picked his maiden five-wicket haul and made the headlines with his 5/41 which restricted Durham to 23.

In reply to Lancashire's 357, Durham's first inning was buttressed by David Bedingham's 101. After his below-par outing with the bat, Stokes picked up a wicket in his first over. Opening batter Luke Wells ended up miscuing his shot to Matthew Potts.

Ben Raine picked up the second wicket by removing Josh Bohannon for 38(49). The bottom-table side Lancashire who are chasing their first win of the season ended the day with a score of 91/2 and a 212-run lead over Durham.

In another game, England opener Zak Crawley registered a golden duck for Kent against Somerset. Crawley's compatriot picked two scalps to lift Somerset and put his team into the driver's seat.

Somerset put up a mammoth total of 554 and in reply, Kent lost five wickets for a score of 108.

