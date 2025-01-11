Melbourne [Australia], January 11 : Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has confirmed that he will be 100 per cent fit to play in the two Tests during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka, which starts at the end of the month.

Right-hand batter Steve Smith has been appointed as the interim captain of the national side, as Australia announced a 16-player squad for their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning on January 29. Smith will lead the team in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is on paternity leave and recovering from a slight ankle issue sustained during the recent home summer. Lyon is also part of the squad, alongside young spinners Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann. The trio is expected to play a significant role on Sri Lanka's turning pitches.

Lyon faced some problems with a sore hip during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, taking nine wickets at an average of 36.88.

Lyon said as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald, "It is hard to explain; I am not very good with medical terms. It is like a little bursa [fluid sack] in my hip. I aggravated it and it has been painful. I did it in the first Test."

"It does not stop me from bowling. When I land on my hip, it is pretty painful. It will be OK."

"I had a scan after the Test and a jab. All things going well, it IS on the mend. I did a running and gym session [on Friday]. I am trying to avoid contact. I will be 100 per cent fit," he concluded.

Lyon, who once bowled 87 overs during the Colombo Test back in 2016, does not expect turning tracks, but rather some "good cricket wickets".

"I originally thought it would be spin-friendly, but I think it'll be similar to the second Test in 2022 when Dinesh Chandimal got 206. It will be hard work, but I doubt we will be playing five spinners," he added.

With 539 scalps in 134 matches at an average of 30.39 and best figures of 5/39, Lyon is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests and has 24 five-wicket hauls and five ten-wicket hauls.

In Sri Lanka, Lyon has taken 35 wickets at an average of 32.02, with best figures of 5/34 and two five-wicket hauls to his name in eight matches.

There is a first Test squad call-up for former Australia U19 Cricket World Cup captain Cooper Connolly, while fellow youngster Nathan McSweeney has been recalled despite missing the Melbourne and Sydney Tests in the recent Border-Gavaskar Series.

Spinners Kuhnemann and Murphy also make a return for the tourists, though the team will miss Josh Hazlewood with his calf injury and Mitchell Marsh, with the pair focussing on the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Peter Handscomb, who were all thrown up as potential travellers for the tour, were not selected.

Whilst the two matches form part of the World Test Championship 2023-2025 cycle, final spots are already taken, with Australia (63.73% of possible points) and South Africa (69.44% of possible points) unable to be moved from the top two spots.

The Australians will face South Africa from June 11 at Lord's in defence of the World Test Championship mace, with the Proteas closing out their spot thanks to a victory over Pakistan in late 2024.

Sri Lanka Test series v Australia:

January 29 to February 2 - Galle.

February 6 to February 10 - Galle.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

