Madan Lal backs India as favourites in Asia Cup, suggests Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in playing 11

New Delhi [India], September 3 : Former Indian Cricketer Madan Lal backs the Indian team as favourites in the upcoming Asia Cup (T20) in Dubai, and he believes spinner Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the playing 11 for his unique bowling style.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

"India is a strong favourite due to their skilled team. The unpredictability of the T20 format and the performances of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, noting that Afghanistan is currently playing well. There is controversy over the team combination, particularly the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer, with selections often decided by selectors and coaches... Afghanistan is seen as a potential challenger to Pakistan, whose current performance and confidence levels are questioned. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are considered strong contenders. Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the team due to his unique bowling style, which is difficult to counter in T20 cricket, though the final decision depends on the wicket conditions and team combination. Two spinners and three pace bowlers should be included in Dubai," Madan Lal told ANI.

Kuldeep Yadav did not get a chance to play in the recently concluded five-Test series between India and England; however, he was named in India's Asia Cup squad. Yadav has taken 69 wickets in 40 international fixtures, with a bowling average of 14.07 and a best of 5/17 against South Africa.

Yadav hasn't featured in any international cricket since the Indian Premier League (IPL). He had a decent outing in the IPL 2025, scalping 15 wickets in 14 fixtures at an average of 24.07 and a brilliant economy of 7.08.

India, apart from Axar Patel, has only two spinners in their Asia Cup squad, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. India has gone with the three spinners idea in their previous two ICC title triumphs in the T20 World Cup last year, followed by the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi, and the remaining two will be held in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor