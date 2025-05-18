"Made a big difference...": PBKS spin bowling coach hails Harpreet Brar after win over RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 18 : Following his side's win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi hailed spinner Harpreet Brar, saying that he has performed in every opportunity given by the team and has been a difference maker for the side.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) restarted their campaign in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a huge win over Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday. After electing to bat, Punjab lost early wickets with the in-form openers Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Aussie batter Mitchell Owen getting out. But Nehal Wadhera (70 runs off 37 balls) stitched crucial partnerships with skipper Shreyas Iyer (30 runs off 25 balls), Shashank Singh (59* runs off 30 balls) to help his side post a solid total of 219/5 in 20 overs. Azmatullah also added 21* off nine balls in the end to further help his side.

In the chase, Rajasthan started well with Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 runs off 25 balls) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 runs off 15 balls) adding 76 runs together for the opening wicket. But Punjab left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar (3/22 in 4 overs) dismissed both the batters and restricted the opposition. Despite a fighting knock from Dhruv Jurel (53 runs off 31 balls), the Royals fell short by 10 runs and Punjab Kings won the game.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Punjab Kings spin bowling coach Sunil praised Brar for his performance and said, "I think he has been very consistent. Last year, he also bowled really well. Whenever he has received the opportunity, he has performed. And today as well, he made a big difference for the Punjab Kings. Our plan was to get Brar and take wickets when the opposition was forming a partnership, and he did that."

"I think it is a team effort. A lot of team strategies go behind the scenes. Whenever a partnership happens, all we have to do is bowl dot balls and get wickets. That is the strategy we opted for, and it worked for us," he added.

This season has been a solid one for Brar, taking seven scalps at an average of 13.57 and an economy rate of 7.91. His best bowling figures are 3/28.

Joshi also praised Shreyas Iyer for his captaincy and his rotation with the ball and credited him for making smart moves to help the side. "Shreyas is a positive leader and a street-smart cricketer. He knows when you need to make subtle changes. He is experienced and a title-winning captain. He knows the domestic circuit well. He has always enjoyed players' confidence. Talking to players make a bigger impact in players and the leader," he said.

Meanwhile, Iyer also praised Brar for his performance at the post-match presentation ceremony and explained his side's strategy. "Brar has been consistent in the nets. He wants to do the best for himself, he was hungry for this opportunity and today I feel he stepped in and delivered at his best, congratulations to him and his mindset has been tremendous throughout. Absolutely brilliant approach and attitude coming in after the break, the boys were in high spirits and we also needed a rest, going forward in the tournament, it was the right time we came in together and showed the kind of mindset to win irrespective of the situation," Iyer said.

Punjab Kings will next face off against Delhi Capitals at the same stadium on Saturday, May 24th, 2025.

