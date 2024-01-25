New Delhi [India], January 25 : Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Thursday banned all-rounders Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta from all cricket for four months "for recreational drug use".

Along with the ban, both players have been fined 50 per cent of their salaries for three months with effect from January 2024.

ZC released a statement to announce the ban imposed on two players.

"ZC has banned national team players Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta from cricket for four months for recreational drug use. The two received the sanction after admitting - when they appeared for a disciplinary hearing last Wednesday - to charges of breaching the ZC Employment Code of Conduct that arose when they tested positive for a banned recreational drug during an in-house doping test in December," the statement said.

Madhevere and Mavuta's rehabilitation will be overseen by ZC's medical personnel and they have been ordered to train at the high-performance programme.

"The Committee also considered some mitigating factors, with both players showing remorse and having already started working on withdrawing from the habit and getting their systems clean," the statement stated.

The statement also confirmed that batter Kevin Kasuza has also been suspended with immediate effect from all cricket activities.

Kasuza, pending a hearing, tested positive for a banned recreational drug during an in-house doping test last week. The 30-year-old is being charged under the ZC Employment Code of Conduct.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor