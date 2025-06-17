Madhya Pradesh League: Bundelkhand Bulls lay strong foundation in debut season

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17, : Despite not opening their account yet in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025, Bundelkhand Bulls, are focused on the long-term vision of unearthing and nurturing local talent from the Bundelkhand region, according to a MPL release.

Led by a young squad and guided by an inspiring developmental philosophy, the franchise has already made a mark off the field with its robust scouting structure and community-driven approach.

Chairman of RW Group and team owner Rohit Wadhwa shed light on the franchise's vision during the ongoing league.

"The vision of Bundelkhand Bulls is to bring out the best raw talent from the Bundelkhand region," said Wadhwa. "We've worked extensively to identify and groom such players. We received over 1,800 applications during the MPL Talent Hunt Program, and from those, we handpicked 8-10 top players, including two mystery spinners from Sagar district."

The MPL Talent Hunt Program, an initiative by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, mandated each franchise to conduct talent trials in their respective zones. Bundelkhand Bulls' Sagar trials exceeded expectations with an overwhelming turnout, signalling the depth of cricketing potential in the region.

"This response was unprecedented. It has never happened before in MP cricket that 1,800 players turned up from a single region. We conducted a camp, evaluated them thoroughly, and ultimately selected two players to represent Bundelkhand Bulls in MPL 2025," Wadhwa added.

While the team has suffered defeats in their first three matches, the management remains confident in the squad's capabilities and outlook. With Avesh Khan initially named the icon player, his absence due to other commitments has paved the way for a fully young squad to gain valuable exposure and experience.

Among the standout players is Saumy Pandey, who was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, where India finished as runners-up. The left-arm spinner continues to impress in MPL 2025 with his composure and skill, the release said.

"Saumy is a very talented player and is already performing well," Wadhwa stated. "Alongside him, Divyanshu Yadav and Vivek Sharma are names to watch out for. We believe our young team has great potential and will make a strong comeback. This is our first MPL season, and we are here to stay."

