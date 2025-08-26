Maharaja Trophy: Hubli Tigers post dominant 110-run win against Mangaluru Dragons to book final spot

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], August 26 : Hubli Tigers post a massive 110-run win over Mangaluru Dragons in the Qualifier 1 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium on Tuesday to book their spot in the final.

Devdutt Padikkal (99* off 64) and Abhinav Manohar (50 off 23) combined to form a dominant partnership of 105 runs in 48 balls and post a formidable total of 210/2 in 20 overs for the Tigers. Ritesh Bhatkal (3/20), K C Cariappa (2/14), Shreesha Achar (2/24) and Yash Punja (2/30) then proceeded to suffocate the Dragons in the second innings and restrict them to 100 runs in 16.1 overs.

The Dragons began the chase but faced a setback in the second over, losing impact player Sharath BR (1 off 3) for cheap to KC Cariappa. Lochan Gowda (14 off 10) attempted to shake off the loss and get runs on the board, but he too was soon caught at the boundary, off Ritesh Bhatkal. The Dragons were in a precarious situation as Thippa Reddy and Aneesh KV could push the total to just 38 runs at the end of powerplay.

The pressure kept pilin,g and Thippa Reddy (16 off 18) and Macneil Nohrohna (6 off 2) were the next to buckle under it, falling to Ritesh Bhatkal. Aneesh KV (28 off 20) tried his best to stay at the crease and keep the runs ticking for the Dragons, but he too was caught off Shreesha S Achar in the 10th over. The fall of wickets continued with Shreesha Achar striking again to get Shivaraj S (9 off 8) caught. Yash Punja saw the opportunity to shine again and sent Aadarsh Prajwal (17 off 12) and Shreyas Gopal (1 off 3) back to the pavilion for cheap and leaving the Dragons stranded at just 93 runs after 13 overs, as per a press release from KSCA.

It turned bleak for the Dragons as the match progressed, with Abhinav Manohar getting Sachin Shinde (0 off 2) caught at the boundary in the next over. KC Cariappa stepped up again in the 17th over, getting Kranthi Kumar (7 off 13) caught and closing the Dragons' innings at 110 runs.

It was a strong yet measured start to the first innings from the Tigers' opening pair of Mohd Taha (37 off 28) and Devdutt Padikkal. With six fours and four sixes, the pair comfortably cruised to a total of 56/0 at the end of the power play. The Dragons' bowling contingent were unable to make the duo uncomfortable as they continued to make the scoreboard tick with occasional boundaries.

Devdutt kept the Dragons on their toes, scoring boundaries with careful placements and technical shots like the reverse sweep, while Mohd Taha continued to clear the ropes with sheer power. However, Ronit More finally got the breakthrough for the Dragons, dismissing Mohd Taha in the 10th over. Devdutt continued to steer the Tigers, bringing up his half-century in 44 balls with three fours and three sixes to his name. Abhinav Manohar joined the attack soon after, propelling his team to 128 runs after 15 overs.

After a brief stoppage due to rain, Abhinav Manohar returned to the field and picked up where he left off, dispatching Kranthi Kumar for 18 runs and completing his half ton in just 21 balls before being caught by Shreyas Gopal in the 18th over. Nevertheless, the Tigers were in a commanding position with Devdutt leading the charge and lighting up the field with boundaries. Manavanth Kumar (16* off 6) also chipped in with a couple of sixes of his own, helping the Tigers post a formidable total of 210/2 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores

Hubli Tigers defeat Mangaluru Dragons by 110 runs.

Hubli Tigers 210/2 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 99 runs off 64 balls, Abhinav Manohar 50 runs off 23 balls, Mohd Taha 37 runs off 28 balls)

Mangaluru Dragons 100/10 in 16.1 overs (Aneesh K V 28 runs off 20 balls; Ritesh Bhatkal 3/20, K C Cariappa 2/14, Shreesha Achar 2/24, Yash Punja 2/30).

