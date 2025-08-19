Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Gulbarga Mystics tame Hubli Tigers with four-wicket win

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 : Gulbarga Mystics snatched a thrilling four-wicket win over Hubli Tigers in an exciting run-chase to keep their hopes alive in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 here at the SDNR Wadiyar stadium in Mysuru on Monday.

It was valuable knocks by Smaran Ravichandran (52 off 39 balls) and Prajwal Pavan (37 off 28 balls) that aided a successful chase with two balls to spare, while Shashi Kumar K and Lavish Kaushal bagged two wickets each to restrict the Tigers' total to 158 in 20 overs, as per a press release from Karnata State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Although Mystics' run chase began on shaky ground with Tigers' spinner Ritesh Bhatkal striking early in the opening over, dismissing Nikin Jose to just four runs. Siddharth KV was next to follow when Padikkal caught a stunning catch off Cariappa's bowling. With the score reading 12 for 2 in 2.1 overs, Mystics were left wanting by the Tigers' bowlers. Luvnith Sisodia too went in the same over, once again it was a splendid catch by Samarth Nagaraj at square leg. This effort won him the Catch of the Match, rightfully so, for picking the catch just inches from the ground.

Losing three wickets with just 15 runs on board was not the kind of start Mystics imagined, but No.4 batter Smaran Ravichandran was the hero who saved the innings with a brave 52 off 39 balls with three sixes and one four. He was well assisted by Prajwal Pavan, who scored a steady 37 off 28 balls with two fours and three sixes. The pair put on a crucial 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket. It was eventually Samarth Nagaraj who broke the partnership when he picked up Pavan's wicket in the 11th over, while Smaran was dismissed by Yash Raj Punja in the 15th over when he was caught by Manavath Kumar.

It didn't help the Tigers' cause when a flurry of catches were dropped in the death overs, allowing Bangalore Mohith and Praveen Dubey to make light of the chase, with the duo scoring 41 runs off 27 balls. Mohith's unbeaten 26 off 18 balls, studded with two sixes, was important to increase the run rate while Dubey scored 19 runs. Though Dubey was bowled by Punja in the 19th over, Vyshak Vijaykumar scored the winning runs, adding two points from this match.

Earlier in the match, Gulbarga Mystics' decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved to be vital as they successfully restricted Hubli Tigers to a meagre 158 for eight wickets in 20 overs. They bagged three big wickets in the power play, putting the Tigers under some real pressure early in the innings. First to march was Prakhar Chaturvedi, dismissed by Prithviraj Shekhawat for eight runs when he was caught by Prajwal Pavan. A poor call between Mohd. Taha and Devdutt Padikkal led to the skipper's wicket when he was only on seven runs. Staring at 37 for two in just five overs, the responsibility mounted on Taha, who has had an outstanding start to the season with two hundreds to his name, was rather unimpressive tonight as he was dismissed cheaply for 17 runs by Shashi Kumar. He was caught by Siddharth, leaving the Tigers squandering at 42-3 in 5.6 overs.

After a brief struggle to stitch together a partnership with Vijaya Basavaraj Raj being scalped for just nine runs by Shashi Kumar in an exciting hit wicket, Krishnan Shrijith was the one to save the blushes for Tigers as he built a strong knock of 52 runs off 45 balls with able support from No.6 batter-wicketkeeper Shivkumar Rakshith. While Shrijith's innings was studded with four boundaries and two sixes, Rakshith was quick in his approach, scoring 36 runs off just 22 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

Their 56-run partnership came to an end in the 15th over when Monish Reddy bagged Rakshith's wicket, caught by Luvnith Sisodia. But with Shrijith still at the crease, Tigers went on to add another 39 runs with Manvath Kumar L partnering with Shrijith, who fought bravely after being unwell for the past few days and missing out on as many as three games.

Manvath scored 10 runs to his name before being run out. He was the last wicket to fall in the Tigers' innings, as Shrijith and Ritesh Bhatkal both lost their wicket to Lavish Kaushal earlier in the 19th over. The total on board eventually proved a little too few to defend.

Brief Scores: Hubli Tigers 158/8 in 20 overs (Krishnan Shrijith 52, Rakshit Shivkumar 36; Shashikumar Kamble 2/19) vs Gulbarga Mystics 159/6 in 19.4 overs (Smaran R 52, Prajwal Pavan 37; KC Cariappa 2/28).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor