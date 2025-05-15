Maharashtra CM to attend MCA's stand reveal ceremony at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be attending the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)'s stand reveal ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

In a statement, MCA said, "Honourable Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to attend MCA's stand reveal ceremony at Wankhede Stadium on Friday."

As part of this event, the MCA will officially unveil the Sharad Pawar Stand, the Rohit Sharma Stand, the Ajit Wadekar Stand, and the MCA Office Lounge in memory of the former MCA President Amol Kale.

In addition to the CM Fadnavis, the ceremony will be attended by the MCA President Ajinkya Naik, members of the Apex Council, former MCA President Sharad Pawar, and India captain Rohit Sharma.

The unveiling of the Rohit Sharma Stand will be a key attraction. Rohit is one of the greatest opening batters of all time. In 499 international matches, he has scored 19,700 runs at an average of 42.18, with 49 centuries, 108 fifties, and a best score of 264. He has three double hundreds in ODIs, the most by a batter, and his score of 264 is the highest individual score in ODI history.

He has won two ICC Champions Trophy titles and T20 World Cup titles, one each as a captain. He has also captained India across all formats.

The 38-year-old recently announced his retirement from Tests ahead of the five-match England tour which will start India's ICC World Test Championship campaign 2025-27 from June 20 onwards.

He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor