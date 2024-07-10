Maharashtra Congress vice-president Bhushan Patil files candidature for Mumbai Cricket Association president by-election

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Maharashtra Congress vice-president Bhushan Patil on Wednesday filed his candidature for the by-election of president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Maharashtra Congress president, Nana Patole was present while Patil filed his nomination.

Bhushan took to X to post "Filed my nomination for @MumbaiCricAssoc President By-Elections today in presence of @INCMaharashtra President Shri @NANA_PATOLE ji."

After the demise of its president Amol Kale in New York, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced conducting the election of its interim president on July 23 at the Wankhede Stadium at a Special General Meeting (SGM).

Kale passed away at the age of 47 in June in New York.

To fill the vacant role, the MCA announced the election schedule near June-end which includes seeking names of representatives from member clubs and former international players' from June 25 to July 2.

The dates to file nominations were from July 4 to 10 at the electoral officer's office at the MCA Lounge in the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai according to electoral officer JS Saharia's announcement.

On Thursday, July 11, a nomination hearing will be held, and those whose names have been offered and seconded are required to attend.

The final list of contending candidates would be revealed if any nominations were withdrawn on July 16. The voting will take place on July 23, and the results will be disclosed that day.

Kale has had a successful term with the Mumbai Cricket Association as its president after being elected in 2022.

It was during his tenure when the MCA agreed to give a 100 per cent pay raise to its senior men's cricketers from the 2024-25 season. The decision was approved at the MCA's recent apex council meeting. It will effectively double a player's earnings through the season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor