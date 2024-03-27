"Mahi bhai worked with Dube personally": CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hailed in-form batter Shivam Dube and decoded the factors that have contributed to his consistent match-winning performances.

With Chepauk painted in yellow, Dube produced a spectacle against the Gujarat Titans as CSK emerged victorious with a 63-run win.

Dube announced his arrival in style as he smoked the ball into the yellow sea on his first two deliveries. He went on to strike 51 off a mere 23 deliveries, which was laced with two fours and five maximums.

After the game, Gaikwad showered praise on Dube, gave an assessment of the in-form batter and revealed that former skipper MS Dhoni worked personally with the 30-year-old.

"Just confidence. When he (Dube) came here the management worked with him personally, Mahi bhai worked with him personally. He knows what role he is playing and which bowler to take on. A big plus for us," Gaikwad said after the game.

Dube opened up about his role on the team and how he has benefited from the freedom that the franchise has given him.

"This franchise is something different from all others. They are giving me the freedom. They want me to do better and I also want to win some matches. They want me to do the same thing I did today. They want me to score with a higher strike-rate and that is what I'm doing," Dube said.

Gaiwkad's captaincy reign saw CSK win their second consecutive game as they pulled off a near-flawless performance against GT on a surface that is known to be a bit unpredictable.

Rachin Ravindra got CSK to a robust start, while Shivam Dube provided the much-needed firepower through the middle overs and in the final four to power CSK to a massive total. While defending 207, speedsters chipped in to keep GT batters at bay and guide CSK to a thumping win.

The 27-year-old expressed his delight while talking about the team's performance in all facets of the game, "Today's game was near to perfect game, in the sense of batting-bowling-fielding, all three departments. Against a team like Gujarat, we had to produce this kind of performance. (100+ runs in first ten overs) In Chennai when you are not sure how the wicket will be, you must bat well irrespective of when you're batting. Having wickets in the last ten really helps here. Personally, thought Rachin batted and put us against in the game. Jinx and Shivam played good roles. Not to forget our youngster Rizvi as well," he added.

