Mahika Gaur, Bess Heath receive maiden call-ups for England in series against Sri Lanka

London [UK], August 18 : Uncapped fast bowler Mahika Gaur and wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath have been named in England's ODI and T20I squads for the series against Sri Lanka.

According to ICC, Gaur, who represented UAE in this year's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, plays domestic cricket in the UK and was part of Thunder's run to Charlotte Edwards Cup Finals Day and played a key role in their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy matches earlier this year.

21-year-old Heath has been a regular feature of the England A set-up for the last one year and along with Gaur represented the side against Australia A earlier this summer.

“We have named a squad with a good blend of youth and experience and see this as an important series to test the depth of playing pool," Head coach Jon Lewis said as quoted by ICC.

“We have some exciting, new young players coming in who we are looking forward to working with.

“Mahika (Gaur) is a very exciting talent. Left-arm swing bowlers of over six-foot tall are unique in women’s cricket. Mahika has shown consistently this summer that she is a threat with the new ball and we are excited to see how she performs at international level.

“Bess (Heath) is an all-action cricketer who impacts games and is a great fit for us and how we want to play. She impressed in the A team games against Australia earlier in the summer and she also provides cover for Amy Jones with the gloves."

Lauren Filer, who made her Test debut in June, has received her maiden T20I call-up while all-rounder Freya Kemp returns to the T20I side after recovering from a back stress fracture.

Heather Knight will lead both the T20I and ODI squads with experienced names like star spinner Sophie Ecclestone and batter Sophia Dunkley missing out.

Veterans Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt will also be absent from the T20I and ODI series respectively to manage their workload.

“With a World Cup coming up next year it’s imperative we develop the squad and players can gain international caps and experience," Lewis added.

“The chance to play at venues around the country is exciting. It’s great the opening fixture against Sri Lanka at Hove is now sold out.

“After an incredible Ashes summer, we want to maintain momentum on and off the field and look forward to getting started.”

The series begins with three T20Is from 31 August to 6 September. It will be followed by three ODIs on 9, 12, and 14 September.

England Women Squads

T20I squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

ODI squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt.

