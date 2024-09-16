Mahli Beardman called as Australia named ODI squad for series against England

New Delhi [India], September 16 : U19 World Cup star Mahli Beardman has been called as Australia named their ODI squad on Monday for the five-match series against England, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier this year, the 19-year-old Beardman was one of the star performers in the Under-19 World Cup and helped Australia to win the prestigious trophy. Beardman was also named the 'Player of the Match' for his stupendous bowling performance in the final match against India.

Beardman was called as the traveling reserve after the Aussie squad has been struck with injury problems. Xavier Bartlett suffered a strain during the first T20I against England. On the other hand, Nathan Ellis was pulled from the Scotland series after he sustained an injury in The Hundred.

Meanwhile, Spencer Johnson was not added to the squad after sustaining an injury.

Batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly has been added to the ODI squad against England. The 21-year-old was also a part of the T20I squad.

Mitchell Starc will lead the Aussie bowling attack after most of the senior pacers have been ruled out due to injuries.

The five match ODI series will begin on September 19 at Trent Bridge. The second and third ODIs will be played on September 21 and 24 at Headingley and Riverside Ground, respectively.

The fourth 50-over match between England and Australia will be held at the iconic Lord's on September 27. The fifth and final ODI will be played at County Ground on September 29.

Australia ODI squad against England: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (WK), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (WK), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Traveling reserve: Mahli Beardman.

