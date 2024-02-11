Benoni [South Africa], February 11 : After beating India by 79 runs in the U19 World Cup final on Sunday in Benoni, Australia bowling allrounder Mahli Beardman said that it was a "pretty surreal" feeling and elaborated on his experience of being guided by Aussie legend Dennis Lillee.

Australia delivered yet another heartbreak to the Indians, securing their fourth U19 title, following the footsteps of senior team of capturing world championships titles against India. Mahli was the star for Australia, taking 3/15 in his seven overs, getting key wickets of Adarsh Singh, Indian skipper Uday Saharan and Musheer Khan.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Beardman said that they have been working for a long time to win the title.

The 18-year-old praised the 'Boys in Blues' and said that they were incredible against the Aussies at the Willowmoore Park.

Talking about his future goals, Beardman added that he will take part in the next Big Bash League (BBL) and can play cricket for his state in Australia.

"Pretty surreal, hasn't sunk it yet. It is something that we have been working for a long time, happy it paid off. (On Indian team) They have been incredible, we knew it would be a good battle. I backed my short balls and tried to smash it into the wicket. (On Dennis Lillee's coaching) Through him, I've learnt a lot of mental stuff. Thinking about my bowling, thinking about field settings. He's been incredible, always a pleasure to bowl alongside him. Future goals will be probably the Big Bash, and go back home and try to play some cricket for my state," Beardman said.

Recapping the match, While chasing a target of 254, two maiden overs from Australia foreshadowed the chain of events that were about to unfold in the next 43.5 overs. Arshin Kulkarni and Musheer Khan were the two casualties in the first powerplay, which handed Australia early control in the final.

Callum Vidler was sensational in his spell, while Mahli Beardman soared high with his pace.

Beardman dismissed India's skipper Uday Saharan in single digits for the first time in the tournament, which indicated that the chase wasn't going to be a walk in the park for the Indian team.

Adarsh Singh (47) and Murugan Abhishek (42) waged a battle during their time on the crease; however, it wasn't enough to get India across the finishing line.

Besides Beardman, Raf MacMillan also took 3/43 while Calium Vidler took 2/35. Tom Straker and Charlie Anderson got one wicket each.

Earlier in the innings, after winning the toss, Hugh Weibgen's Australia skipper decided to bat first and set a target of 254 runs in the final match. Harjas Singh (55), skipper Hugh Weibgen (48) and Oliver Peake (46) delivered notable contributions for Aussies.

Raj Limbani (3/38) and Naman Tiwari (2/63) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

In the end, Australia replicated another World Cup final heartbreak for defending champions India following their 79-run victory to lift their fourth Under-19 World Cup title at Willowmoore Park.

