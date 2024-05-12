Mahmudullah's fighting fifty powers Bangladesh to 157/6 against Zimbabwe in 5th T20I

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 12 : Mahmudullah's fighting half-century powered Bangladesh to 157/6 against Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20I of the series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Mahmudullah (54) and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (36) steadied the innings before Jaker Ali (24) provided the flourish to take Bangladesh to 157 from 15 for 3 at one stage.

Opted to field first, Blessing Muzarabani provided his team with a big wicket as he removed Tanzid Hasan for 2 in the second over of the game. In the next over, Brian Bennett left Soumya Sarkar bamboozled with his delivery as the Bangladesh batter's top edge landed into the hands of Sean Williams at backward point.

Bennett again gave the hosts another blow as he dismissed Towhid Hridoy for 1 in the 5th over.

Mahmudullah then came out to the crease and the batter handled the charge with three back-to-back boundaries, gathering 12 runs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah kept the scoreboard ticking for the host. Shanto also opened his hands as he cracked two boundaries off Faraz Akram while stitching a 50-run partnership stand with Mahmudullah.

Shanto fell prey to Wellington Masakadza after slamming maximum and went back to the pavilion after scoring 36. In the 16th over, Mahmudullah brought his well-fought half-century in 35 balls.

Shakib Al Hasan's stay at the crease was cut short as he was removed by Luke Jongwe after playing a knock of 21 off 17.

In the 19th over Muzarabani bagged his second wicket of the match as he removed well-set batter Mahmudullah for 54. New batter Jaker Ali slammed Jongwe for one four and six while in the last over he along with Mohammad Saifuddin smashed 13 runs to take their team's total to 157/6.

Brief score: Bangladesh 157/6 (Mahmudullah 54, Najmul Hossain Shanto 36; Brian Bennett 2-20) vs Zimbabwe.

