Majhi Mumbai begin title defence in sensational fashion as ISPL Season 3 starts in style

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : Megastars and superstars of Indian cinema lit up the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat as the third season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) roared into life on Friday, ushering in a month-long carnival of high-voltage T10 cricket, with defending champions Majhi Mumbai starting their title defence in style against Srinagar Ke Veer after a glittering opening ceremony, according to a release.

In a low-scoring thriller, Mumbai defended a modest 59 with a disciplined bowling display, led by Player of the Match Ijaj Ahmed (3/9), as Srinagar were bowled out for 46 in 9.5 overs. Harsh Adsul top-scored for Srinagar with 13, but wickets at regular intervals ensured Mumbai began their title defence on a high.

Put in to bat, Mumbai were bundled out for a below-par 59 in their 10 overs as Srinagar's bowlers made full use of early movement and disciplined lines. Prajyot Ambhire led the charge with figures of 3/11, while Dhananjay Bhintade, Minad Manjrekar and Raju Mukhiya chipped in with two wickets apiece. Darshan Bandekar top-scored for Mumbai with a gritty 12 off eight balls, but the total looked well within Srinagar's reach.

What followed, however, was a dramatic collapse. Mumbai's bowlers produced a sensational collective effort to choke Srinagar's chase, reducing them to 29/6 by the seventh over. Ijaj Ahmed was the standout performer, finishing with match-winning figures of 3/9, while Mohammaed Zeeshan and Vijay Pawale claimed two wickets each. Harsh Adsul's 13 off 10 balls offered brief resistance, but Srinagar were eventually bowled out for 46 in 9.5 overs, handing Mumbai a statement victory on opening night. Ijaj Ahmed was deservedly named Player of the Match.

The spotlight was firmly on the spectacle before the cricket began. The opening ceremony blended grassroots cricket with star-studded glamour, drawing loud cheers from a packed Surat crowd. Amitabh Bachchan (co-owner, Majhi Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (co-owner, Srinagar Ke Veer), Suriya (co-owner, Chennai Singams) and Ram Charan (co-owner, Falcon Risers Hyderabad) graced the venue, while cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made a memorable entry into the stadium in a Porsche 911 carrying the ISPL trophy. A lively mix of lights, music and performances, including a dance act by popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, ensured the league's third season began on a high note, befitting its growing stature.

The grand opening night was further elevated by the presence of several eminent dignitaries and celebrated guests from the worlds of sport, cinema and administration. The ceremony was also graced by ISPL Core Committee members Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale and League Commissioner Suraj Samat, along with Dipak Chauhan, President - Operations, Head of Selection Committee Pravin Amre and Jatin Paranjpe, team co-owners Neeti Agarwal (Majhi Mumbai), Rajdip Gupta (Chennai Singams), Izazahmad Khanusiya (Ahmedabad Lions), Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad), Sanjay Dangi (Bengaluru Strikers), Aksha Kamboj (Tiigers of Kolkata), Arpita Khan Sharma (Delhi Superheros), and Rupali Ganguly, making it a star-studded celebration for players and fans alike.

Surat crowd was treated to warm, unscripted moments involving Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan, drawing loud cheers. The star-studded gathering underlined the league's growing stature and its unique blend of grassroots cricket and mainstream appeal.

Action continues on Saturday (January 10) with a double-header, as Srinagar Ke Veer face Ahmedabad Lions at 5:30 PM, followed by Tiigers of Kolkata taking on Chennai Singams at 8:00 PM.

