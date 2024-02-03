"Majja aawi gayi": Tendulkar lauds Bumrah's 6/45 spell against England in second Test

New Delhi [India], February 3 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday lauded Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fiery 6/45 spell on the second day of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Sachin wrote that it was fun watching Bumrah in the second Test match against England on Saturday.

"Su waat 6, Bumrah bhai! Majja aawi gayi," Sachin wrote on X.

On Saturday, Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to pick 150+ wickets in long-format cricket. The Indian speedster reached the remarkable feat after delivering 6781 balls in Test cricket.

Umesh Yadav stands in the second spot with 7661 balls. Mohammed Shami and Kapil Dev hold the third and fourth place with 7755 and 8378 balls respectively.

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1753755960261435786?s=20

The 30-year-old made history after he dismissed the English skipper Ben Stokes on day two of the second Test match on Saturday. In the second ball of the 50th over, Bumrah delivered a yorker and bowled Stokes for 47 runs.

India have England in trouble as they established a 171-run lead in the first innings after bowling out the visitors for 253 runs. Earlier, India were bowled out for 396 with a superb double ton by young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing more than half of those runs.

England resumed the post-Tea session on the second day at 155/4 with Jonny Bairstow (24*) and Ben Stokes (5*) on the crease. Both the batters were able to add only four runs before the visitors lost the wicket of Bairstow who was caught in the slips on the bowling of Bumrah after scoring 25 runs.

After dismissing the English batters, Rohit Sharma (13*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15*) were at the crease.

