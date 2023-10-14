Major blow for Bangladesh as skipper Shakib Al Hasan suffer from cramps, goes for scan following defeat to New Zealand

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 : Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto provided an update on skipper Shakib Al Hasan who suffered from cramps during their 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand on Friday.

Shakib played a major role in a partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim to keep the Tigers in the game.

Shakib and Mushfiqur continued to do the damage repair and took on New Zealand's bowlers. However, Shakib tried to go after Ferguson but his intentions didn't yield the desired results.

He attempted a pull and found a top edge which was taken comfortably by the keeper. Shakib went back to the dugout with a score of 40.

Shakib bowled his 10 overs and even picked up the wicket of Devon Conway. But after the game, he didn't turn up for the post-match interaction.

Shanto provided an update on Shakib in the post-match press conference and said, "Shakib has gone for a scan. After the scan, we will get to know the update that in what condition he is in."

He also went on to talk about the things that went wrong against New Zealand which led to their defeat.

"I think we didn't make enough runs. We didn't bat well. We needed an early wicket. The pace bowlers bowled well today. And the reason Shakib bowled first was if we could have picked a few early wickets then we would have had a chance. So, that was the reason behind his early bowling," Shanto said.

Coming to the match, after a clinical performance with the ball in the first innings, the Kiwis set out to chase a paltry target of 246.

After the loss of Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson walked out at his usual No.3 spot and made his much-awaited return, establishing a left-hand, right-hand combination with Devon Conway.

Conway lost his wicket on the very first ball on the 21st over with Shakib Al Hasan stepping up to provide the breakthrough.

This was the final wicket of the night, as Williamson and Daryl Mitchell took apart Bangladesh bowlers.

In the 38th over of the game, Williamson sustained a blow on his left thumb in Taskin Ahmed's over. Glenn Phillips came in to replace Williamson as he retired hurt with a score of 78.

Phillips and Mitchell finished off the game for New Zealand with scores of 16* and 89* respectively.

