Major League Cricket season two to start on July 5 with MI New York-Seattle Orcas clash

San Francisco [USA], May 7 : Major League Cricket (MLC) on Tuesday announced its schedule for the 2024 season, with reigning champions MI New York, led by West Indies T20 superstar Kieron Pollard against the runners-up of 2023, Seattle Orcas, captained by South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell clashing in the opening game on July 5.

The second season of the tournament is a significant milestone in the history of T20 cricket in the United States. Building on the momentum of its inaugural 2023 season, MLC has extended the tournament due to demand with an extra six league matches. The four-game playoff series, to be hosted in Grand Prairie, Texas, is set to captivate cricket fans across the globe.

The Texas Super Kings, spearheaded by classy South African Faf du Plessis, will take on West Indian off-spinner Sunil Narine's LA Knight Riders at the purpose-built Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas on June 5 as well, as per an MLC press release.

The opening weekend also features the Australian-stacked Washington Freedom featuring Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, and coach Ricky Ponting, facing MI New York on Saturday, July 6. The San Francisco Unicorns, bolstered by hard-hitting opening New Zealand batter Finn Allen, will host the LA Knight Riders on July 7, Sunday, at Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

MLC's CEO, Vijay Srinivasan cannot wait to see the passion and enthusiasm come to life with cricket fans across the country for the second season of the tournament.

"We are incredibly excited to unveil the schedule for the 2024 season," said Srinivasan.

"This promises to be our most thrilling season yet, with each of the MLC's six teams actively recruiting in the off-season, adding a host of world-class player signings to their team rosters with more big names to be soon announced.

"With some of world cricket's biggest current stars and seasoned veterans involved, including the likes of athletic Jamaican allrounder Andre Russell, New Zealand's left-arm quick, Trent Boult, 2023 MLC Finals MVP Nicholas Pooran, Afghanistan's superstar spinner, Rashid Khan, together with cricketing royalty in coaches Ricky Ponting, Shane Watson and Stephen Fleming, it demonstrates the depth of talent being attracted to the league," he concluded his point.

In addition to the highly anticipated matches, MLC remains committed to supporting the long-term infrastructure to foster the growth of localized cricket communities further while strengthening cricket's presence in the US.

"Last year, we unveiled MLC at the newly upgraded Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina, and the brand new Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, which will both once again co-host the 2024 tournament, building on the impact of season one in those communities," Srinivasan said.

"These venues will deliver world-class pitches and a vibrant atmosphere to support the overall MLC fan experience. Moreover, we are committed to exploring expansion opportunities with new cricket venues to support our six teams' growing American fanbase," he added.

Off the back of MLC's first successful season and a momentum boost from the ICC T20 World Cup in the U.S. from June 1 - the 2024 season is primed to reach new heights with cricket fever to captivate the US this summer.

Tickets for all matches will go on sale in the coming weeks and can be purchased through the official Major League Cricket website.

