"Majority of us said let's just chase": Warner opens up why Australia decided to bowl in World Cup final

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Australia won the ODI World Cup defeating India on Sunday and the Aussie opener David Warner has revealed why they decided to field after winning the toss.

While speaking on AB de Villiers' YouTube channel, the left-handed batter said that all the stats were telling them to choose bat first. However, the squad decided to chase.

"They were discussing it the night before for a good hour-and-a-half or two hours about what to do. All the stats coming through were saying, bat first and put runs on the board. But for once, when we asked that question, I think a majority of us said let's just chase," Warner said.

The Aussie batter revealed that they decided to ball to understand the conditions first and then chase.

"If we bowl well and understand the conditions like that, we can then chase and then anchor," he added.

Warner also heaped praise on Pat Cummins and said that he was calm the whole time.

"He has been so calm the whole time. He was criticised in England for his fielding placements, being defensive and all that...It's not fair. I get that as a captain he is leading the ship but as a whole unit, we take responsibility ourselves. It was a testament to that in terms of the way we went about it," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor