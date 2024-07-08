New Delhi [India], July 8 : Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the newly-crowned T20 world champion with Team India, took to Instagram to share the message of making a comeback "greater than a setback".

Facing injuries and controversies not so long ago, Hardik once again delivered when all the lights shined bright on him, playing a major role in his side's ICC T20 World Cup triumph. It was Hardik who secured the crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen in the 177-run chase during the final and delivered the crucial final over in which he got the wicket of David Miller, which completely turned the game in favour of India.

Taking to Instagram, Pandya shared a video detailing some of his most important moments recently, like the injury in the 50-over World Cup last year, his poor form during the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year and him lifting the T20 World Cup title and winners' medal.

"Make your comeback greater than your setback. Always," said Pandya in a post on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9Ku_3Tt1eH/

In the T20 WC, Pandya scored 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57, with a half-century and best score of 50*. He also took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64, with the best figures of 3/20.

This tournament marked a redemption tale for Hardik, who was booed out of near every stadium across India during the IPL 2024 after taking over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians (MI) from five-time IPL champion Rohit Sharma. The all-rounder, who was just making a comeback into the game after suffering an injury to his ankle in the 50-over World Cup last year, became a victim of online trolling and fan wars as he was accused of betraying the MI franchise, Rohit and his former franchise Gujarat Titans (GT), which he led to IPL title in 2022.

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29. Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital Delhi to a warm welcome from fans who awaiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

From the airport, the team went for a stay at the ITC Maurya hotel where a special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy was cut at the hotel to celebrate the win. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the stars who took part in the cake-cutting.

After the cake-cutting, Team India met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg and had breakfast with him. During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

Following their meet with PM Modi, the players departed for Mumbai. In Mumbai, Men in Blue had an open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The parade was an affair to remember and marvel as thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it. Men in Blue went to Wankhede amid cheers, chants and claps from passionate fans.

At the stadium, Men in Blue were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crores by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers. Players also talked about their win, and performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

