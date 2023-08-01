"Makes great heavyweight fight...": England head coach Brendon McCullum on Ashes against Australia

London [UK], August 1 : England head coach Brendon McCullum is already anticipating a resumption of the "great heavyweight fight" after his team's dramatic Ashes series draw with Australia despite falling behind 0-2.

The series ended in a 2-2 draw. It came to an exciting conclusion at The Oval, where Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, and Stuart Broad, who has now retired, sealed a 49-run victory and upheld England's year-long winning streak in Test series under McCullum.

"Both teams walk away with two victories under their belt. I think both sides have stayed true to their styles and that's what makes a great heavyweight fight. It's two different styles and total conviction in them," Sky Sports quoted McCullum as saying.

"The skipper [Ben Stokes was] thinking would we be able to take on a great Australian team - and they are a great Australian team - and go toe-to-toe with them? I think the answer is yes and that's a tremendous confidence booster for the group," he added.

The Bazball playing style was up against its toughest competition yet as Australia entered the Ashes as the defending World Test Champions.

"I've looked from afar at the Ashes and to now be a part of it and witness how special it is is something quite incredible. I don't want it to end actually," said England head coach.

"I think we should go round again and have another five Tests, keep doing what we're doing. It's been an incredible six weeks and I'm really proud to be sharing a dressing room with the England boys," he added.

Two-and-a-half years from now, McCullum has his sights set on a rematch of the Ashes.

"The next one is obviously a little way away and there's certainly different challenges to cross before then. If we look at the growth of the team in the last 14-15 months it has been quite significant," he said.

"There will be some new faces for both sides in two-and-a-half years, no doubt, but I'd imagine again it could be another cracking series when the time comes. But firstly we're letting this one sink in and enjoying it," McCullum added.

