Malibongwe Maketa appointed interim head coach of South Africa

Malibongwe Maketa has been appointed as the interim head coach of South Africa for their upcoming three-match Test tour of Australia. He will fill in following Mark Boucher's departure from the role following the ongoing T20 World Cup. Maketa, who has previously worked with the senior men's side albeit in different roles, has recently been serving as the South Africa A coach and National Academy Lead, and will take charge of the Test squad from December until early January.

Maketa also served as assistant head coach of the side between 2017-2019 and the 42-year-old was part of South Africa's recent Test tour of England too, where he was employed as a consultant during the four-day warm-up match against England Lions and the first Test at Lord's in August."We are pleased to name Malibongwe as our interim coach to lead the Proteas in Australia," said Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe. "He is a familiar face to the environment and has worked in the same space previously when he served as assistant coach.

