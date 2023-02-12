Malika Advani to conduct WPL 2023 auction

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Monday (February 13) will see a female auctioneer overseeing the proceedings as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has brought in Malika Advani, a Mumbai-based art collector consultant for Modern and Contemporary Indian art and partner in Art India Consultants firm as auctioneer.

The auction will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and Advani, who is an auctioneer at the Pundole’s in Mumbai, will conduct the proceedings. She has prior experience in conducting sports league auctions as in 2021, she was the auctioneer for the Pro Kabaddi League - becoming the first woman to conduct the auctions in the league.According to WPL 2023 Player Auction Rules, communicated to the five WPL franchises, the five franchises have also been informed that they need to have at least 15 players and the minimum squad spend should be INR 9 crore. The value of the full purse is INR 12 crore and each side is allowed to buy only six foreign players.