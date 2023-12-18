All you need to know about Mallika Sagar, the Indian auctioneer of IPL 2024

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is set to unfold on Tuesday, December 19, at the Coco Cola Arena in Dubai. This marks the first instance in the IPL's 16-year history that the auction will occur outside India. Adding to the historic nature of the event, Mallika Sagar will make her debut as an IPL auctioneer, becoming not only the first Indian but also the first female auctioneer in IPL history.

Auctioneer Evolution:

The IPL has witnessed a notable transition in auctioneers over the years. Richard Madley served as the IPL auctioneer for almost a decade, from the inaugural season in 2008 until the 2018 auction. Following Madley, Hugh Edmeades took charge of conducting IPL auctions until 2023. In the 2022 mega auction, Charu Sharma became the first Indian to conduct the auction due to Edmeades' medical emergency. Now, Mallika Sagar steps into this esteemed role for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction.

Who is Mallika Sagar?

Mallika Sagar, a familiar face to cricket enthusiasts, previously conducted the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction and the recent 2024 WPL auction. While cricket is a recent addition to her portfolio, Mallika has a history of conducting auctions in sports, particularly for the Pro Kabaddi League in 2021. Beyond sports, she is an accomplished art collector specializing in modern and contemporary Indian art. With nearly 25 years of auction experience, Mallika made history in 2001 as Christie's first Indian auctioneer at the age of 26. Her expertise includes leading auctions at Mumbai's renowned Pundole's Art Galleries and being the first to auction contemporary Indian art.

IPL 2024 Auction - Key Details:

The 2024 IPL Auction is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai, commencing at 11:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST). A total of 333 players, comprising 214 Indian and 119 overseas players, including two from associate nations, will go under the hammer. Out of these, a maximum of 30 overseas players can be sold, with a total of 77 players available for auction.