Mallika Sagar to Conduct IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mallika Sagar will conduct the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, set to take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25, according to reports from the Times of India.

The 49-year-old auctioneer previously made history in 2024 by becoming the first female auctioneer to conduct the IPL mini auction, where she replaced Hugh Edmeades. With over two decades of experience as an auctioneer, Sagar is set to make history again as the first female to conduct consecutive IPL auctions. She has also handled auctions for other prominent sporting events, including the Pro Kabaddi League and Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Her career began at Christie's in 2001, where she became the first woman auctioneer of Indian origin. Based on her success, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has once again entrusted her with this prestigious role for IPL 2025.

The IPL 2025 auction is set to be one of the biggest yet, with franchises having a purse of INR 120 crore each. Teams have already submitted their lists of retained and released players, with notable names such as KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Faf Du Plessis, and Mohammed Shami expected to be in the auction.

A total of 1,574 players (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) will be part of the IPL 2025 auction. The player pool includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 from Associate Nations. Franchises will aim to fill a maximum of 25 spots on their squads, with 204 slots available.

This will mark the second consecutive year that the IPL auction will be held overseas. The 2024 mini-auction was conducted in Dubai, while the 2025 mega auction will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.