"Man with lion's passion": Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli's Test retirement

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Virat Kohli's retirement from Tests closes a legendary chapter. His aggressive style, unmatched consistency, and leadership redefined India's approach in the red-ball format. Under his captaincy, India became a dominant force away from home, and he inspired a generation with his fitness and commitment.

India head-coach Gautam Gambhir posted on his official X account after his retirement,

"A man with lion's passion!

Will miss u cheeks..."

https://x.com/ABdeVilliers17/status/1921828904290914332

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

He made his Test debut in June 2011 against West Indies. While his first Test tour was a massive disappointment with just 76 runs in five innings, a young Virat made a name for himself with some serious, counter-attacking knocks in the coming days. His rise as a Test player started with his maiden ton against Australia at Adelaide in 2012, when he made 116 in 213 balls. In a tour where no other could touch 300 runs for India and giants like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag looked a shadow of their dominant selves, Virat top-scored for India with 300 runs in four Tests, including a century and fifty. Between 2011 to 2015, he made 2,994 runs in 41 Tests at an average of 44.03, with 11 centuries and 12 fifties in 72 innings.

Between 2016 to 2019, Virat had one of the strongest batting primes ever for a Test cricketer, piling up 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings and best score of 254*. This also included seven double centuries, most by a captain in Test cricket history.

However, the 2020s have not been great for the superstar batter, having made just 2,028 runs in 39 Tests at an underwhelming average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show in 69 innings. His numbers received a boost from a fine 2023, where he made 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 55.91, with two centuries and two fifties in 12 innings.

During this whole time frame, Virat battled some notable weaknesses in the format, notably against deliveries outside the off-stump line and against spinners.

He ended last year with just 382 runs in 10 Tests at a shocking average of 22.47, with just one century and fifty in 19 innings. His last Test outing was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour to Australia from November-January, where he made just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75, with his century at Perth being a highlight.

That century was his first since July 2023, when he hit a ton against West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023. Also, his last century at home came against Australia in early 2023 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Ahmedabad.

Virat's career has been about overcoming several setbacks and taking Indian cricket to new highs. Be it smashing a peak Australian attack led by Mitchell Johnson for 692 runs including four centuries during Australia tour in 2014-15 and announcing himself as the new captain, guiding India to ICC World Test Championship maces, having a dream-like, redemption tour to England in 2018 worth 593 runs and five fifty plus scores after managing just 134 runs in 10 innings during his last time in UK or braving world-class bowling attacks in Centurion, Melbourne, Perth, Edgbaston and at his own home with some world-class knocks, the 36-year-old has given fans tonnes of memories to replay and cherish forever.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor