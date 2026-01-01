"Management wants to groom me as an all-rounder": Indian speedster Harshit Rana

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 12 : India's speedster Harshit Rana said the Indian management is aiming to groom him as an all-rounder and expressed confidence that he can contribute 30-40 runs from that spot. He's working hard in the nets to improve his skills.

Rana showcased his all-round skills against New Zealand in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. With the ball, he scalped two wickets, removing both the New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls.

With the bat, Rana slammed a brilliant 29 runs off 23 balls, including two fours and a six. His handy little cameo eased the pressure on KL Rahul.

"The team management wants to groom me as an all-rounder, and my aim is to work on it, and I am doing it in the nets. The team wants me to bat at No.8 as an all-rounder. I believe I am good enough to make 30-40 runs whenever the team wants," Harshit Rana told the reporters after the match.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. The hosts lost momentum after Virat Kohli was dismissed for 93, but KL Rahul's calm and composed 29 not out off 21 balls sealed the victory for India in the second last over.

India pulled off a thrilling chase, reaching 301 in the second last over of the innings, with Rahul and Washington Sundar putting up a decent partnership to seal the win by four wickets.

Brief score: New Zealand 300/8 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 84, Henry Nicholls 62; Mohammed Siraj 2/40) vs India 306/6 in 49 overs (Virat Kohli 93, Shubman Gill 56; Kyle Jamieson 4/41).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor