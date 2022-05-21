Manchester City's De Bruyne named 2021-22 Premier League player of the season

London, May 21 Manchester City player Kevin de Bruyne on Saturday was voted the 2021-22 Premier League player of the season, while team-mate Phil Foden was named the best young player.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne has scored 15 goals and registered seven assists, with City top of the league before the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

"To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I am really proud of," he told the club's official website.

The 30-year-old De Bruyne was chosen after the votes from the public on the Premier League website were combined with those of the 20 Premier League club captains and a panel of football experts.

His City team-mate Joao Cancelo, Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse were also nominated.

De Bruyne, who also claimed the honour in 2019-20, joins an elite group of players to win the award in more than one Premier League campaign, emulating Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Nemanja Vidic.

"There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs. I think my performances this season have been good and I am happy that I have been able to contribute with goals and assists throughout the season,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Foden is the first player to win his prize in successive seasons. He secured the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel, to win the young player trophy for a second time.

The England international has scored nine goals and provided five assists this season. Foden beat Alexander-Arnold, Crystal Palace's on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, Arsenal duo Aaron Ramsdale and Saka, and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to the award for players aged 23 or under.

"I'm very proud to have won for the second season in a row. I have been really happy with my performances this season and it has been great to contribute to this team in what will hopefully be another successful year for us all,'' said Foden.

"To be nominated alongside so many great players is an honour as they have all had great seasons for their clubs," he added.

De Bruyne and Foden can help City retain the Premier League title on Sunday - when they host Aston Villa - as their side go into the final round of fixtures one point ahead of rivals Liverpool, who are at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor