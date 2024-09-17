Manipal Tigers to face Konark Suryas Odisha in new season of Legends League Cricket

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Legends League Cricket (LLC) is back with another edition of the tournament starting with a match between Harbhajan Singh's team, Manipal Tigers and Irfan Pathan' team, Konark Suryas Odisha, previously known as Bhilwara Kings on September 20.

A total of 25 matches will be played among the six teams and the last two teams standing will play final on October 16. The franchise-based tournament, featuring a pool of over 200 players, will unfold across four cities- Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu and finally bring cricket back to Srinagar after 40 long years.

"Legends League Cricket is an exceptional platform for cricketing talent and this season will be more exciting as I welcome Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik along with Ambati Rayudu. Looking forward to kicking off the league in Jodhpur from the 20th of this month." said Suresh Raina, Captain, Toyam Hyderabad, according to a release.

"I am really excited to play competitive cricket once again at the Legends League Cricket. I have watched the matches before and the level of cricket is extraordinary. Happy to be playing with Irfan Pathan for the Konark Suryas Odisha and I'm sure that there will be great matches of the fans to witness." Said, Ambati Rayudu, Konark Suryas Odisha.

In a press conference earlier today, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina officially announced Krasa International Private Limited as the title sponsor of the Legends League Cricket.

Legends League Cricket will kick off at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur making its way to the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on September 27. The third leg will be played at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu from October 3 where international cricket made a comeback after 40 years with the fans finally getting the chance to watch their favourite cricketing heroes live in action. The ultimate leg of the LLC will be played at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar from October 9 till the October 16 where the fans have eagerly waited for close to half a century to watch cricketing action live.

Final Fixtures:

Jodhpur

20th September 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers

21st September 2024: India Capitals vs Hyderabad Team

22nd September 2024: Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Team

23rd September 2024: Southern Superstars vs Gujarat Team

24th September 2024: Rest day

25th September 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Southern Superstars

26th September 2024: Southern Superstars vs Gujarat Team

Surat:

27th September 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers

28th September 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Gujarat Team

29th September 2024: India Capitals vs Konark Suryas Odisha

30th September 2024: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers

1st October 2024: Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars

2nd October 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Superstars

Jammu:

3rd October 2024: Manipal Tigers vs Hyderabad Team

4th October 2024: India Capitals vs Konark Suryas Odisha

5th October 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Gujarat Team

6th October 2024: India Capitals vs Southern Superstars

6th October 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Hyderabad Team

7th October 2024: India Capitals vs Gujarat Team

8th October 2024: Rest Day

Srinagar:

9th October 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Southern Superstars

10th October 2024: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers

11th October 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Gujarat Team

12th October 2024: Qualifier (Position 1 vs Position 2)

13th October 2024: Eliminator (Position 3 vs Position 4)

14th October 2024: Semi Final (Loser Qualifier vs Eliminator Winner)

15th October 2024: Rest day

16th October 2024: Final (Winner Qualifier vs Winner Semis).

