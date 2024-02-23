Manohar Joshi Passes Away: Mumbai Players to Wear Black Armbands in Ranji Trophy Match Against Baroda

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is mourning the passing of its former president, Manohar Joshi, who died this morning (February 23) at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was 76 years old.

Joshi reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on February 21st and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. He passed away peacefully early on the morning on Friday, February 23.

Former Mumbai Cricket Association president Manohar Joshi passed away this morning. In today’s Ranji Trophy game - Mumbai vs Baroda at BKC, MCA. As a mark of respect, Mumbai players will wear black armbands today after 2 2-minute silence is observed: MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik https://t.co/ow3PkEz8hJ — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

The MCA paid tribute to Joshi, acknowledging his significant contributions to the development of cricket in Mumbai. Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi was a well-respected figure in both politics and cricket.As a mark of respect, players on the Mumbai team wore black armbands during their Ranji Trophy match against Baroda today. A two-minute silence was also observed before the start of the match.

Also Read: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest.

Many prominent figures from the cricket fraternity and beyond expressed their condolences on social media, remembering Joshi's dedication and leadership. Joshi served as the president of the MCA from 2009 to 2019, overseeing a period of significant success for the Mumbai cricket team. He was instrumental in the development of several young cricketers who went on to represent India at the international level.Joshi was also involved in various initiatives aimed at improving cricket infrastructure and facilities in Mumbai.

In addition to his contributions to cricket, Joshi was a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics. He served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 and later as the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004.