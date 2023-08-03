Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi [India], August 3 : Indian batter Manoj Tiwary, who has represented Bengal in domestic cricket, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday, ending a 19-year-long career.

The 37-year-old made his first-class cricket debut in 2004 for Bengal and represented India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is between 2008 to 2015. He also was a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) title-winning team of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In 12 ODIs for India, he scored 287 runs at an average of 26.09 and scored one hundred and a half-century. In three T20Is, he played just one inning, in which he scored one century.

He started his first-class career in 2004 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and concluded it at the same venue in 2023. His last match was Ranji Trophy final loss to Saurashtra this year, in which he top-scored for Bengal in the second innings. He was also the skipper of the Bengal side in the last Ranji campaign.

In his retirement note on social media, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Tiwary wrote: "Goodbye to the game of cricket. This game has given me everything, I mean every single thing which I had never dreamt of, starting from the times when my life was challenged by different forms of difficulties. Will ever be grateful to this game and to GOD, who has always been on my side throughout. Taking this opportunity to convey my sincere gratitude to the people who all have played a part in my cricketing journey."

"Thank you to all my coaches starting from my childhood till last year who all have played a part in my cricketing achievements. Manabendra Ghosh, my father figure like coach has been the pillar in the cricketing journey. If he had not been there then I would have not reached anywhere in the cricketing circle. Thank u Sir and wish u a speedy recovery, as your health is not keeping well," he added.

Tiwary brought down curtains to his first-class career with 9,908 runs in 141 matches at an average of 48.56. He scored 29 hundreds and 45 half-centuries in 225 innings, with the best score of 303*.

His List-A career also boasted solid statistics, scoring 5,581 runs at an average of 42.28, with six centuries and 40 half-centuries in 158 innings.

In 183 T20 matches, Tiwary scored 3,436 runs at an average of 28.29 at a strike rate of 116.43. He has scored 15 half-centuries in his T20 career, with the best score of 75*.

In the IPL, he represented Delhi Daredevils (2008-09), Kolkata Knight Riders (2010-13), Delhi Daredevils (2014-15), Rising Pune Supergiant (2017) and Punjab Kings. In 96 matches, he scored 1,686 runs at an average of 29.07, with seven half-centuries and a strike rate of over 117.

The batter earned his ODI debut in 2008 against Australia but had to wait for three more years for his next match. He got some chances in 2011 and 2012, but he was dropped again and had a number of injuries that derailed his career. He was called for an ODI against Bangladesh in 2014 and then played his last series in Zimbabwe in 2015.

The batter is known for his aggressive hitting and broke several records for Bengal in domestic cricket. He developed a more all-round game with experience and is widely considered a highly unlucky player who could not quite make it big in Indian colours because of sheer competition for every spot at the international level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor