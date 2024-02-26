New Delhi [India], February 26 : Legendary Sachin Tendulkar and several other noted cricketers lauded the young Team India for sealing a dominant series win against England at home following a five-wicket victory in the fourth Test at Ranchi.

Indian youngsters Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel's remarkable effort with the bat took the hosts across the finishing line and clinched the series with a five-wicket victory in the fourth Test against England on Monday. Once gain, India managed to get the better of England on Day 4 and this victory has allowed them to gain an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Tendulkar took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote that Team India came back from pressure situation to win, showcasing the character and mental strength of the players. He lauded Akashdeep, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin for their performances in the match.

"The score is 3-won! India once again came back from a pressure situation and fought back to win the match. It shows the character and the mental strength of our players. A great first spell in Test cricket for Akashdeep. @dhruvjurel21 was terrific at reading the length in both innings and his footwork was precise. His partnership with @imkuldeep18 kept us in the game in the 1st innings, and his knock in the 2nd innings helped us sail home. Kuldeep's spell in the 2nd inning was vital. Seniors like @ashwinravi99 and @imjadeja

and @ImRo45 did their jobs. @ShubmanGill showed great temperament in curbing his instinct in the chase and scored an important 50. I am so happy that the match as well as the series are ours. #INDvENG," tweeted Sachin.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who missed this Test as he was rested to manage his workload, also shared his happiness over India's victory.

"Super display and a massive win! Congratulations to the entire team and staff," tweeted Bumrah.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman noted the contribution of young members to India's victory.

"Another fantastic win for Team India; series done and dusted! So many architects of this triumph though the hero was young Dhruv Jurel. Shubman was brilliant in a tense chase while the experienced hands made their presence felt too at crucial stages! It was a fantastic way for Akash Deep to start his career. It was a fascinating contest but India are the deserved winners! #IndvsEng," tweeted VVS.

Former Indian batter Mohammed Kaif also expressed happiness at how India won the series after being 1-0 down in the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Bumrah.

"To win a Test series in the 4th Test after being down 0-1 is an incredible achievement by Rohit and his young team in the absence of Kohli, KL, Shami and Bumrah. I loved how the likes of Jurel, Jaiswal, Sarfraz, Akash stepped up at different points whenever their skipper needed them to. #INDvENG," tweeted Kaif.

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad pointed out that fourth-inning run chases are always difficult and lauded Shubman and Jurel for showing "exemplary class". Venkatesh said that the maturity and temperament displayed by Jurel were beyond his age and experience.

"4th inning chases are always difficult and Shubman Gill showed exemplary class. Any amount of praise is too little for Dhruv Jurel. Maturity and temparement beyond his age and experience. It must have a lot to do with the upbringing and sacrifices of his parents and it has manifested beautifully here and resulted in a series-winning effort. #IndvsEng," tweeted Prasad.

The world's number one ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, also wrote, "Special win What a team effort Respect and lots of love always #INDvsENG4thTest."

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded youngsters for winning the "series and hearts.". He wrote, "Team India what a show 3-1 Top win How good this series has been for young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfraz, Shubman, and Jurel winning the series and hearts . Congratulations Team India @BCCI

#INDvsENG."

England's former captain, Michael Vaughan, also noted that a lot of Indian youngsters will be "around for a long time.".

"5 world-class players are missing. Losing the toss.. deficit in the 1st inning.. Full credit to India. That's a very impressive test victory. A lot of new young Indian players are arriving and will be around for a long time. #INDvENG," tweeted Vaughan.

West Indies legend and commentator Ian Bishop was also impressed with the performance of India's "young brigade". "That's quite an impressive series win for India's young brigade. Key contributions now from the impressive Dhruv Jurel . Around the cricketing landscape we are witnessing some really talented young players popping up. Future of the game is in good hands."

Coming to the match, England chose to bat first and put up 353 runs in their first innings, driven by a comeback century by their premier batter Joe Root (122* in 274 balls, 10 fours), a half-century from Ollie Robinson (58 in 96 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Ben Foakes (47 in 126 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) and Akash Deep (3/83) were the top bowlers for India.

India were bundled out for 307 in their first innings in reply to England's first innings total of 353. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal (73 in 117 balls, with eight fours and a six) firing once again, India was left struggling at 219/7. It was wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (90 in 149 balls, with six fours and four sixes) who joined forces with Kuldeep (28 in 131 balls) to stitch a 76-run stand for the eighth wicket and India managed to score above 300 runs. Spinner Shoaib Bashir troubled Indian batters and took a five-wicket haul (5/119). Tom Hartley (3/68) and James Anderson (2/48) were also great with the ball. India trailed by 46 runs.

In their second inning, England were bundled out for just 145 runs, with Zak Crawley (60 in 91 balls, with seven fours) and Jonny Bairstow (30 in 42 balls, with three fours) offering some fight. Spinners took all the 10 wickets for India, with Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) leading the bowlers.

India had 192-run target and the hosts were off to a fine start, with skipper Rohit Sharma (55 in 81 balls, with five fours and a six) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (37 in 44 balls, with five fours) putting on a 84-run opening stand. But another fine effort by Bashir (3/79) saw India slip to 120/5. It was Shubman Gill (52* in 124 balls, with two sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (39* in 77 balls, with two fours) who guided India to a series win by five wickets.

