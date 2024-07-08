"Many more to come", says Yuvraj Singh to Abhishek Sharma after his maiden T20I hundred

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 8 : India opener Abhishek Sharma's second T20I against Zimbabwe became more special after former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated him for his maiden ton for the country in the shortest format of cricket.

After enduring a nightmarish start to his T20I career, Abhishek showed his true colours with the bat.

From scoring a four-ball duck in his debut game, the 23-year-old youngster bounced back and scored a quick-fire hundred in the second T20I.

He went berserk right from the get-go and opened his account with a towering maximum over deep backward square leg. His 47-ball century was laced with seven fours and a whopping eight maximums.

After the game, BCCI shared a video of Abhishek conversing with Yuvraj on a video call. The former all-rounder who has worked with Abhishek is proud of the youngster and believes many more hundreds will come from the southpaw's bat.

"I'm very proud. Well done. You deserve it. Many more to come. This is just the start," Yuvraj told Abhishek on a video call.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1810161889009172876

While talking about the special moment, Abhishek thanked Yuvraj for the efforts that he put in on and off the field to help him develop as a player.

"That was, again, a very special moment. I talked to him yesterday. I don't know why, but he was very happy when I got out on zero. He was like, that's a good start. But I think he must be very proud today as well. Just like my family. So, I'm really happy," Abhishek said.

"It is all because of him as well. The hard work he has put on me. Two, three years he's been working really hard on me and everything. I wouldn't say just on my cricket, even off the field as well. So, it's a big moment," he added.

Abhishek also revealed that the carnage he caused in Harare was from skipper Shubman Gill's bat. The young opener acknowledged the fact that he uses Gill's bat whenever he wants to make a comeback after going through a lean patch.

"I played with his bat only, which I found very difficult. He didn't even give it to me easily. This has been going on since I was under 14. Whenever I have played from his bat, it's good. Even today, I want to tell everyone that I played with his bat only, which I found very difficult. He doesn't even give it easily. That is like my last option when I feel that I have to play with his bat for the comeback," Abhishek said.

"So, special thanks to Shubman, who gave me his bat and gave it on time. I think this was a much-needed inning for me and the team as well. That is like my last option when I feel that I have to play with his bat for the comeback. When we lost the match yesterday, I thought that today is my day, so I'll take it till the end," he added.

While talking about the approach that he adopted for the game, Abhishek stated that he tried to score runs in an over that he was confident about.

"The positive was that we didn't have much time to think about the next game because it was like on the next day. I felt that as soon as I thought that I could go for this bowler, I tried my best in that over. I was in a flow, so I just wanted to go there and express myself after I spoke to Rutu (Gaikwad) as well. He was also saying that whatever comes to your arc, you have to hit it, so don't think much about the balls," Abhishek noted.

After levelling the series 1-1, India will play the third T20I at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor