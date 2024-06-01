Many stars of Major League Cricket to compete in T20 World Cup

San Francisco [California], June 1 : As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 approaches and cricket fever grips the world, Major League Cricket (MLC) has made an impact. Forty-five of its star players are set to play in the ICC's marquee event, which will take place in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29.

Major League Cricket was recently awarded List-A status, recognised by the ICC as an official T20 league, making it America's first world-class domestic tournament, a release said.

MLC's six teams, the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom, boast some of the world's best international and domestic talent who are ready to represent their respective countries in the World Cup.

The USA league include players Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, and Shadley Van Schalkwyk (Los Angeles Knight Riders), Steven Taylor, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel and Shayan Jahangir (MI New York), Corey Anderson, Haris Rauf (San Francisco Unicorns), Harmeet Singh, (Seattle Orcas), Milind Kumar (Texas Super Kings) Andries Gous, Saurabh Netravalkar and Yasir Mohammad (Washington Freedom).

MLC has already revolutionised the cricket landscape in the USA, the release said. "The inaugural 2023 season was a huge success, with sold-out matches garnering millions of viewers worldwide. This set the momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup and the MLC's second season, which kicks off July 5."

This is the first time that the United States is hosting any major cricket tournament. The nation will get to see a lot of stars like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, David Warner and Mirchell Starc.

The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the United States from June 2 to 29. The USA and Canada will lock horns against each other in the tournament's opener at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Sunday.

