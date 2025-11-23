Marco Jansen smashes record for most sixes in Test innings by visiting batter in India

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 23 : South African all-rounder Marco Jansen hit seven sixes during his 93-run knock against India in the second Test of the ongoing two-match series at Guwahati, surpassing legends Matthew Hayden and Vivian Richards to set a new record for the most sixes hit by a visiting batter in a single Test innings in India.

Before Jansen, the record was held jointly by Hayden (2001) and Richards (1974), both of whom had hit six sixes in a Test innings against India in India.

Jansen also equalled the record for the most sixes in a Test innings by a South African, joining AB de Villiers (vs Australia, Cape Town, 2009) and Quinton de Kock (vs West Indies, Gros Islet, 2021) with seven sixes. His effort gave him the second-most sixes hit from No. 9 or lower in a Test innings, behind only Tim Southee's nine on debut against England in Napier in 2008.

Jansen also became the 11th player to be dismissed in the nervous nineties while batting from No. 9 or below in Tests, the first South African to do so, and only the second player to fall in the 90s against India in that position, after Mitchell Starc's 99 in Mohali in 2013.

Jansen came to the crease with South Africa at 334-7 and Senuran Muthusamy batting unbeaten at 67. After facing nine balls watchfully, Jansen made his intentions clear with a six off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery. He continued the same aggressive approach against India's other two spinners in Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav as well.

While Muthusamy brought up his maiden Test century, Jansen hit a half-century in just 52 balls. Jansen and Muthusamy formed a 97-run partnership before the latter was dismissed by India pacer Mohammed Siraj for 109.

However, Jansen continued his onslaught and scored a 91-ball 93 runs innings, hitting seven sixes and six boundaries, helping South Africa post 489-10 in their first innings.

