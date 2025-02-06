Marcus Stoinis Announces Retirement: Australia's Star All Rounder Quits ODIs Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis shocked everyone after deciding to retire from one-day international cricket immediately. He will continue to be available to play in the T20I format. Stoinis leaves the format having featured in 71 games since making his debut back in 2015.Stoinis has played just one ODI since being dropped for the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup but was recalled for the Champions Trophy before making the shock decision to retire. He finished having played 74 ODIs including two World Cups, making a century against NZ in 2017.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I'm grateful for every moment I've had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I'll always cherish," Stonis said. "This wasn't an easy decision, but I believe it's the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I've got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Andrew McDonald) and I've hugely appreciated his support," he added.

Stoinis's career-best effort with the bat came in just his second outing - an unbeaten 146 against New Zealand in Auckland in 2017. He last featured on the tour of Pakistan last November, and finished with 1495 runs and 48 wickets in the format. Stonis was also part of Australia's World Cup-winning squad in 2023 and was the team's ODI cricketer of the year in 2018-19."Stoin has been such a pivotal part of our ODI setup for the past decade. Not only has he been an invaluable player but also an incredible person to have in the group. He is a natural leader, an exceptionally popular player and a great person. He should be congratulated on his ODI career and all of his achievements," Australian men's Head Coach Andrew McDonald said.



