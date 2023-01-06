Marcus Stoinis signs up for ILT20 with Sharjah Warriors

Marcus Stoinis has become the latest big-ticket T20 player to join the UAE's ILT20, signing with Sharjah Warriors for the month-long tournament starting on January 13. He is the second Australian cricketer in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

It's a massive opportunity for me personally to notch up some crucial playtime at a tournament like this in the UAE ahead of a busy year that's going to be full of cricket," Stoinis said in a statement. "These are extremely exciting times for international franchise cricket and I am glad to be playing a part of a team like Sharjah Warriors in the league's history-making inaugural edition."

Stoinis has become one of the finishers in Australia's T20 side, playing a key role in their 2021 T20 World Cup title. In last year's tournament, he hammered 59 off 18 balls against Sri Lanka in Perth. He had a slow start to the current BBL, picking up Covid early in the competition, but returned to form against Adelaide Strikers 74 off 35 balls