Mark Boucher to quit as South Africa coach after T20 World Cup in Australia

South Africa coach Mark Boucher will leave his post after the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year to pursue "other opportunities. Boucher, who played 147 tests for South Africa, has been in the role since December 2019 and had been contracted until the end of the 2023 50-over World Cup in October next year."Mr Boucher has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives. While Cricket SA greatly regrets that Mr Boucher is unable to see out the term of his contract, it respects his decision and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours," a statement from Cricket South Africa said.

The former South Africa keeper-bat took over as the national team's head coach in December 2019, and led the Proteas to 11 Test wins, including a memorable 2-1 series win against India at home in January this year. Under Boucher, South Africa are currently ranked number two on the ICC World Test Championship table. In the limited-overs arena, Boucher helped South Africa claim 12 One-Day Internationals wins, and 23 T20 International victories, the most recent being a historic 2-1 series triumph against England.His last series at the helm will be a white-ball tour of India from 28 September - 11 October before heading to the T20 World Cup in Australia."We are deeply saddened by Mark's decision to leave us but we also understand and respect his wishes. He is a Proteas legend and has done so much for the game in our country, both on the field and over the last three years off it, which we highly appreciate," CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said."He has built a sound platform for South Africa to flourish in all three formats and I'm sure we will see the results of that at the T20 World Cup next month. He has a settled squad already, one that is growing in confidence, and we look forward to watching them in their important series in India before they head to Australia."