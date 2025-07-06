Mark Butcher slams India's late declaration at Edgbaston

Birmingham [UK], July 6 : Former England cricketer Mark Butcher has criticised India for declaring late on Day 4 of the ongoing Test at Edgbaston, as per Wisden.

India continued to bat deep after Tea on Day 4, setting England a massive target of 608 with just 18 overs left in the day. While they managed to remove Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root before stumps, questions were raised over whether India gave themselves enough time to bowl England out, especially with rain expected on the final day.

Those concerns proved valid, as rain delayed the start of play by over 90 minutes on Day 5. Play resumed with a maximum of 80 overs to be bowled, if weather permits. Forecasts still suggest intermittent showers until mid-afternoon.

Speaking on Sky Sports TV before the start of play, Butcher was vocal in his criticism of India's tactics, saying they missed an opportunity to declare earlier and maximise their time with the ball.

"It (the rain) really does give England ever more incentive to knuckle down and secure the draw out of this one," said Butcher, as quoted from Wisden.

"They've been outplayed for four days but they've been offered a lifeline not only by the weather but by the frankly ridiculous length of time it took for that declaration to come yesterday," he added.

"We didn't think it would rain this hard last night but when we were chatting we did say if England get out of it with a draw it would be like a custard pie to the face of India," fellow commentator Ian Ward added.

"It's all very well, you have the slight fear of England and Bazball and the pitch being flat and coming out and chasing. But I couldn't think of any reason whatsoever as to why it took so long before pulling the plug yesterday," Butcher said.

Despite the delays, England still have a mountain to climb to escape with a draw. Ollie Pope was bowled by Akash Deep early on Day 5, and Harry Brook was trapped lbw just two overs later. England are struggling at 110/5, captain Ben Stokes (10*) is with Jamie Smith (17*) on the crease.

